Dramatic Rescue in Rohini: Man Falls into Open Drain

A man fell into an open drain in Rohini, Delhi, prompting an immediate rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services. The incident was reported around 7.45 pm, and rescue teams are currently at the site working to save the individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense rescue operation is currently underway in the Begampur area of Rohini, Delhi, after a man fell into an open drain on Tuesday evening.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call regarding the incident at approximately 7.45 pm, alerting them to the dangerous situation.

Rescue teams promptly rushed to the scene and efforts to save the man are in full swing, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

