Dramatic Rescue in Rohini: Man Falls into Open Drain
A man fell into an open drain in Rohini, Delhi, prompting an immediate rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services. The incident was reported around 7.45 pm, and rescue teams are currently at the site working to save the individual.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A tense rescue operation is currently underway in the Begampur area of Rohini, Delhi, after a man fell into an open drain on Tuesday evening.
The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call regarding the incident at approximately 7.45 pm, alerting them to the dangerous situation.
Rescue teams promptly rushed to the scene and efforts to save the man are in full swing, according to official statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rescue
- Rohini
- Delhi
- man
- open drain
- Delhi Fire Services
- emergency
- operation
- Begampur
- rescue operation
ALSO READ
Urgent Rescue Operation in Delhi After Man Falls into Open Drain
Odisha Bolsters Emergency Health Services with 250 New Ambulances
Helipad and Emergency Facilities Demanded on Atal Setu Amid Traffic Woes
Fuel Starvation Forces Emergency Landing of Historic Cessna in Karnataka
Panic at Scrap Yard: Mystery Gas Leak Sparks Emergency Response