Delhi Sweats: Higher Temps and Poor Air Quality Persist

Delhi experienced unusually warm weather with maximum temperatures exceeding norms across various locations. The city's air quality deteriorated further, rising to a 'poor' category, and is expected to remain in this range for the coming days. No rainfall was recorded, emphasizing the existing dry conditions.

On Tuesday, Delhi faced warmer-than-usual conditions as temperatures soared beyond normal levels across all meteorological stations, the India Meteorological Department reported.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted that air quality degraded, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) increasing to 271, moving deeper into the 'poor' category.

Forecasts indicate that the city's air quality will linger in the 'poor' range, with weather patterns showing no immediate signs of rainfall to alleviate the current dry spell.

