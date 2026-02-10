Delhi Sweats: Higher Temps and Poor Air Quality Persist

On Tuesday, Delhi faced warmer-than-usual conditions as temperatures soared beyond normal levels across all meteorological stations, the India Meteorological Department reported.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted that air quality degraded, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) increasing to 271, moving deeper into the 'poor' category.

Forecasts indicate that the city's air quality will linger in the 'poor' range, with weather patterns showing no immediate signs of rainfall to alleviate the current dry spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)