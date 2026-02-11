Tragedy in Delhi: Another Life Lost to Uncovered Manhole

A laborer identified as Birju Kumar Rai tragically lost his life after falling into an uncovered manhole in Delhi's Rohini area. The incident was reported following a delay as Rai's colleague, intoxicated at the time, informed authorities only on Tuesday afternoon.

The police, aided by fire brigade teams, recovered Rai's body after a complex rescue operation. This incident has spotlighted severe negligence as it follows closely behind the fatal accident of another individual who fell into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri.

Authorities are now rigorously investigating the case, focusing on the roles of various agencies responsible for the maintenance of sewer infrastructures. The police have already made arrests in the Janakpuri case and continue to gather witness statements in both incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)