Bihar Awaits Rs 3,000 Crore Boost for Rural Housing

The Bihar government has put forth an urgent request for the release of Rs 3,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme. This appeal was made by Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar during a state assembly session.

The minister emphasized the importance of the funds in advancing the state's housing projects, highlighting that over 11 lakh first instalments have been distributed, while 72,492 beneficiaries await their share. The delay is tied to the state's pending creation of a Single Nodal Agency (SNA) account, which facilitates streamlined fund allocation through the PFMS-AwaasSoft platform.

Given the significance of these housing projects, the Bihar government aims to ensure distribution efficiency with the expected centre-approved funding before the end of March 2026. The minister stressed the need for prompt Centre support to achieve housing goals and enhance living conditions across the state.