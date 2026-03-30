Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma Standards

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a potential halt to the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) disbursements for beneficiaries not investing in product design and failing to meet Six Sigma standards.

After approving 29 proposals under the scheme, Vaishnaw warned industry body ICEA and firms about their lack of commitment to an integrated approach for high-quality manufacturing.

Firms must update the government within 15 days on their progress in product design, Six Sigma compliance, talent development, and local sourcing, crucial for India's electronics self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)