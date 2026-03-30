Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma Standards
The government threatens to halt funding under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) if beneficiaries fail to invest in product design technology and meet Six Sigma standards. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urges industry adherence to high standards to ensure quality electronics manufacturing and national advancement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a potential halt to the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) disbursements for beneficiaries not investing in product design and failing to meet Six Sigma standards.
After approving 29 proposals under the scheme, Vaishnaw warned industry body ICEA and firms about their lack of commitment to an integrated approach for high-quality manufacturing.
Firms must update the government within 15 days on their progress in product design, Six Sigma compliance, talent development, and local sourcing, crucial for India's electronics self-reliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Electronics
- Components
- Manufacturing
- ECMS
- Design
- Investment
- Standards
- India
- Vaishnaw
- ICEA
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