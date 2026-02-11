Left Menu

Mumbai Climate Week: Leading the Global South's Climate Charge

Mumbai Climate Week will see global and Indian leaders collaborate on climate action. Hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event will feature dialogues, challenges, and exhibitions designed to spotlight scalable solutions. This citizen-led initiative aims to showcase Mumbai as a climate action pioneer.

Mumbai is set to transform into a Global South climate leadership stage with Mumbai Climate Week, spanning February 17-19, 2026, at Jio World Convention Centre. This event brings together global and Indian leaders to shift the focus from dialogue to actionable climate solutions.

The week-long affair, led by Project Mumbai and backed by Maharashtra's government and various organizations, aims to position Mumbai as a testbed for scalable climate initiatives. It will showcase themes such as food systems, energy transition, and urban resilience through various events and challenges.

Renowned figures such as Hillary Clinton and Bill Gates will attend, alongside Indian leaders like Devendra Fadnavis. The event also features citizen engagement platforms like VaartaVaran and a special participation from Indian cinema advocates such as Dia Mirza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

