Latur District Approves Rs 511.54 Crore Plan for Development

The District Planning Committee of Latur has sanctioned a substantial draft outlay of Rs 511.54 crore as part of the district's Annual Plan for 2026-27, it was announced today.

The decision, made at a meeting led by Public Works Minister and Latur Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, involves strategic reallocations for fiscal 2025-26 and emphasizes the necessity of spending all allocated funds efficiently.

Key initiatives include projects for traffic decongestion and memorial constructions, underscoring the Minister's warning of stringent penalties for contractors who fail to meet project timelines.

