Latur District Approves Rs 511.54 Crore Plan for Development

The District Planning Committee approved a Rs 511.54 crore draft outlay for Latur under its Annual Plan for 2026-27. Chaired by Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, the DPC emphasized strict quality standards and efficient project execution. Key focuses include traffic projects and memorials in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The District Planning Committee of Latur has sanctioned a substantial draft outlay of Rs 511.54 crore as part of the district's Annual Plan for 2026-27, it was announced today.

The decision, made at a meeting led by Public Works Minister and Latur Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, involves strategic reallocations for fiscal 2025-26 and emphasizes the necessity of spending all allocated funds efficiently.

Key initiatives include projects for traffic decongestion and memorial constructions, underscoring the Minister's warning of stringent penalties for contractors who fail to meet project timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

