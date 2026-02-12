IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Feb 12 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below ​are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as ​well as explanatory context and background to help you understand ‌world ​headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Mystery of breaking Olympic medals baffles Milano Games organisers MILAN - Whether gold, silver or bronze, there is one thing Milano Cortina ‌Winter Olympics medals have in common: they can break. (OLYMPICS-2026/IOC (PIX), 277 words)

Caffeinated beverages may help protect the brain, study says Drinking a few cups of caffeinated coffee or tea every day may help in a small way to preserve brain power and prevent dementia, researchers reported. (HEALTH-DEMENTIA/CAFFEINE (PIX), 373 words)

Radar data reveals cavernous underground lava tube on Venus WASHINGTON - ‌A fresh examination of radar data for Venus obtained by NASA's Magellan spacecraft in the 1990s indicates the presence of a large underground cavity created ‌by a lava flow, the first subsurface feature ever detected on Earth's planetary neighbor. (SPACE-VENUS/ (PIX), 796 words)

Canadian fossil reveals one of the first plant-eating animals Scientists have unearthed in Canada's province of Nova Scotia the skull of a creature dating to about 307 million years ago that is one of the oldest-known plant-eating land vertebrates, representing a pivotal juncture in animal evolution. (SCIENCE-HERBIVORE/ (PIX), 749 words)

Henry VIII's love token secured ⁠by British ​Museum after centuries lost LONDON - Henry VIII and Katherine ⁠of Aragon's marriage didn't last but a golden heart pendant linked to their union did survive, and has now been secured for permanent display at the British Museum. (BRITAIN-HENRYVIII/PENDANT (PIX), 329 words)

Italy buys Messina's 'Ecce ⁠Homo' painting for $15 million ROME - Italy has bought Antonello da Messina's "Ecce Homo" for $14.9 million, securing the rare work by the 15th-century Renaissance master just as it was due to be ​auctioned in New York, the culture minister said. (ITALY-PAINTING/ (PIX), 268 words)

Trouserless Trump with ICE tattoo to feature on German carnival float MAINZ, Germany - Wearing no trousers, with ⁠his tongue sticking out and dancing with the Statue of Liberty, the figure of U.S. President Donald Trump will feature at a German carnival celebration as one of the traditionally satirical and provocative floats. (GERMANY-CARNIVAL/ (PIX, ⁠TV), ​302 words)

As Benin Bronzes return to Nigeria, the craft that made them struggles to survive BENIN CITY, Nigeria - As European museums return looted Benin Bronzes, the centuries-old craft that produced some of Africa's finest and most significant heritage objects is struggling to survive in the Nigerian city where it began. (NIGERIA-ARTIFACTS/BRONZE (TV, PIX), 409 ⁠words)

NFL coach Macdonald's faith and philosophy lead Seahawks to Super Bowl glory SANTA CLARA, California - Mike Macdonald was preparing to trade his football dreams for finance ⁠12 years ago when a career in coaching ⁠seemed an unlikely prospect, but on Sunday his decision to persevere paid off as he led the Seattle Seahawks to victory in the Super Bowl. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/MACDONALD (PIX, TV), 484 words)

