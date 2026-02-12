IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:38 IST
Feb 12 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below ​are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as ​well as explanatory context and background to help you understand ‌world ​headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Mystery of breaking Olympic medals baffles Milano Games organisers MILAN - Whether gold, silver or bronze, there is one thing Milano Cortina ‌Winter Olympics medals have in common: they can break. (OLYMPICS-2026/IOC (PIX), 277 words)

Caffeinated beverages may help protect the brain, study says Drinking a few cups of caffeinated coffee or tea every day may help in a small way to preserve brain power and prevent dementia, researchers reported. (HEALTH-DEMENTIA/CAFFEINE (PIX), 373 words)

Radar data reveals cavernous underground lava tube on Venus WASHINGTON - ‌A fresh examination of radar data for Venus obtained by NASA's Magellan spacecraft in the 1990s indicates the presence of a large underground cavity created ‌by a lava flow, the first subsurface feature ever detected on Earth's planetary neighbor. (SPACE-VENUS/ (PIX), 796 words)

Canadian fossil reveals one of the first plant-eating animals Scientists have unearthed in Canada's province of Nova Scotia the skull of a creature dating to about 307 million years ago that is one of the oldest-known plant-eating land vertebrates, representing a pivotal juncture in animal evolution. (SCIENCE-HERBIVORE/ (PIX), 749 words)

Henry VIII's love token secured ⁠by British ​Museum after centuries lost LONDON - Henry VIII and Katherine ⁠of Aragon's marriage didn't last but a golden heart pendant linked to their union did survive, and has now been secured for permanent display at the British Museum. (BRITAIN-HENRYVIII/PENDANT (PIX), 329 words)

Italy buys Messina's 'Ecce ⁠Homo' painting for $15 million ROME - Italy has bought Antonello da Messina's "Ecce Homo" for $14.9 million, securing the rare work by the 15th-century Renaissance master just as it was due to be ​auctioned in New York, the culture minister said. (ITALY-PAINTING/ (PIX), 268 words)

Trouserless Trump with ICE tattoo to feature on German carnival float MAINZ, Germany - Wearing no trousers, with ⁠his tongue sticking out and dancing with the Statue of Liberty, the figure of U.S. President Donald Trump will feature at a German carnival celebration as one of the traditionally satirical and provocative floats. (GERMANY-CARNIVAL/ (PIX, ⁠TV), ​302 words)

As Benin Bronzes return to Nigeria, the craft that made them struggles to survive BENIN CITY, Nigeria - As European museums return looted Benin Bronzes, the centuries-old craft that produced some of Africa's finest and most significant heritage objects is struggling to survive in the Nigerian city where it began. (NIGERIA-ARTIFACTS/BRONZE (TV, PIX), 409 ⁠words)

NFL coach Macdonald's faith and philosophy lead Seahawks to Super Bowl glory SANTA CLARA, California - Mike Macdonald was preparing to trade his football dreams for finance ⁠12 years ago when a career in coaching ⁠seemed an unlikely prospect, but on Sunday his decision to persevere paid off as he led the Seattle Seahawks to victory in the Super Bowl. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/MACDONALD (PIX, TV), 484 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT EXPLAINER-Five things holding up a deal on US immigration operations

EXPLAINER-What happens ‌if the UK's Starmer ‌quits, or is challenged? FACTBOX-European companies cut jobs

FACTBOX-Berlin Film Festival 2026: Dates, celebrities and program (Compiled ​by Mark Porter and Patrick Enright)

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

