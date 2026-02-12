Left Menu

Lincoln Pharma posts 38 pc rise in profit to Rs 29 cr in Dec quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose by nearly 38 per cent to Rs 29 crore in the third quarter of 2025-26. The company said it aims to achieve a 15-18 per cent annual growth rate, driven by strong performance in the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT segments, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Director Munjal Patel said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:43 IST
Lincoln Pharma posts 38 pc rise in profit to Rs 29 cr in Dec quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose by nearly 38 per cent to Rs 29 crore in the third quarter of 2025-26. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 21 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2025 rose by 13 per cent to Rs 166 crore compared to Rs 147 crore in the third quarter of FY 2024-25, the company said in a statement. The company said it aims to achieve a 15-18 per cent annual growth rate, driven by strong performance in the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT segments, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Director Munjal Patel said. ''We are strengthening our R&D pipeline with over 100 new development programmes across multiple therapeutic segments and dosage forms, supported by bioequivalence studies and patent initiatives,'' he added. The company is targeting an annual revenue of Rs 1,000 crore within the next three years, driven by business expansion into high-value product lines and entry into new markets, he noted. Shares of the company on Thursday ended 13.81 per cent up at Rs 604.40 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LS adjourns for the day after uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

LS adjourns for the day after uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks o...

 India
2
Payment digitisation improves further in H1FY26: RBI

Payment digitisation improves further in H1FY26: RBI

 India
3
AIMPLB terms govt's order on Vande Mataram 'unconstitutional', demands its withdrawal

AIMPLB terms govt's order on Vande Mataram 'unconstitutional', demands its w...

 India
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from February 12

DIARY-Political and General News Events from February 12

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026