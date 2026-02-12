Left Menu

McDonald's India outlet gets regulatory warning over rotten tomatoes, reused oil

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:37 IST
Indian food safety officials have warned a McDonald's outlet in Jaipur after an inspection found cooking oil unfit for consumption and rotten tomatoes in storage, ‌prompting regulators to seize samples for testing, an official told Reuters.

During an ‌inspection at the outlet on Monday in Jaipur, a tourist hotspot in the desert state of Rajasthan, inspectors found 40 litres of oil repeatedly used in cooking and unfit ⁠of consumption, ​government food safety ⁠officer Sushil Chotwani said. That breached food safety norms and "officials collected oil samples for further testing," ⁠Chotwani said.

McDonald's spokesperson in the United States did not respond to Reuters queries outside ​regular business hours. Its franchise for North and East India, Connaught ⁠Plaza Restaurants, said it was cooperating with the authorities and followed "rigorous McDonald's global standards."

Chotwani said McDonald's ⁠was ​issued a warning and given 14 days to fix its practices at the outlet or face further "strict" action. Officials would "inspect more McDonald's outlets in ⁠the city," he said.

Food adulteration is often reported across India, but safety lapses at ⁠high-profile brands ⁠like McDonald's are rare. McDonald's is one of India's most popular restaurant chains, with hundreds outlets that draw customers ‌with its ‌burgers and other offerings.

(Editing by Aditya Kalra ​and Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

