Merck Foundation Marks Women in Science Day with 2,500+ Scholarships

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marked the International Day of Girls and Women in Science 2026 alongside the First Ladies of Africa and partners including African Ministries of Health, Education, Gender & Information, and leading academic institutions, reaffirming its commitment to advancing women’s leadership in science and technology.

Through its flagship Scholarship Program and MARS Awards, the Foundation continues to strengthen the role of women and young researchers in STEM across Africa.

2,500+ Scholarships Across 52 Countries

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation, emphasised the organisation’s sustained investment in building scientific capacity.

“As we mark the International Day of Girls and Women in Science 2026, we reaffirm Merck Foundation’s strong commitment to empowering women in science and technology,” she said.

To date, Merck Foundation has:

Provided more than 2,500 scholarships

Benefited healthcare professionals from 52 countries

Covered 44 critical and underserved medical specialties

Awarded nearly 1,200 scholarships to women medical graduates

Dr. Kelej highlighted that nearly 50% of all scholarships have gone to women healthcare providers — a milestone in reducing the gender gap in science and strengthening women’s leadership in STEM.

“While women have made remarkable progress globally, they remain significantly underrepresented in scientific and technological fields. At Merck Foundation, we work every day to bridge this gap,” she said.

MARS Awards: Recognising African Women Researchers

The Foundation’s MARS Awards (Merck Africa Research Summit) continue to spotlight excellence in scientific research.

The annual awards recognise:

Best African Women Researchers

Best Young African Researchers

More than 90 winners have been celebrated so far.

Recently, Dr. Kelej hosted the virtual MARS 2025 Award Ceremony in partnership with the Africa Reproductive Care Society (ARCS) and Manipal University. The event focused on “The Role of Scientific Research in Women Health and Reproductive & Fertility Care” and also announced the Call for Applications for MARS Awards 2026.

Educating Linda: Investing in Girls’ Education

Merck Foundation underscored that education remains the foundation of women’s empowerment.

Under its Educating Linda Program, in partnership with the First Ladies of Africa, the Foundation has provided:

Over 1,200 annual scholarships

Support to underprivileged schoolgirls in 19 African countries

The initiative enables girls to complete their schooling and pursue their aspirations in science and beyond.

Creative Campaigns to Promote Girls in STEM

Beyond scholarships, Merck Foundation continues to raise awareness through innovative storytelling and media initiatives, including:

Children’s storybooks

Animation films

Awareness songs

Episodes of Our Africa by Merck Foundation TV

These campaigns aim to promote girls’ education, challenge stereotypes, and inspire young women to pursue STEM careers.

Driving Impact Across Africa

By combining medical scholarships, research awards and grassroots education initiatives, Merck Foundation’s programmes are designed to build long-term scientific capacity across Africa while empowering women and youth to lead innovation in healthcare and technology.

As the world marks International Day of Girls and Women in Science 2026, Merck Foundation’s initiatives highlight the transformative power of education and research in closing gender gaps and strengthening sustainable development across the continent.