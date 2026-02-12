Left Menu

KELTRON secures Rs 18 crore export deal for Passive Sonar Systems

State-run KELTRON has signed an Rs 18 crore export agreement to supply Passive Sonar systems to navies in the South AsiaNorth Africa region. According to a statement issued on Thursday, KELTRON will supply Passive Sonar systems worth Rs 18 crore to navies in the South AsiaNorth Africa region through Mumbai-based Neo Power.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:49 IST
KELTRON secures Rs 18 crore export deal for Passive Sonar Systems
  • Country:
  • India

State-run KELTRON has signed an Rs 18 crore export agreement to supply Passive Sonar systems to navies in the South Asia–North Africa region. The agreement was formalised at a function in Kalamassery on Wednesday in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeev. According to a statement issued on Thursday, KELTRON will supply Passive Sonar systems worth Rs 18 crore to navies in the South Asia–North Africa region through Mumbai-based Neo Power. Officials said the deal marks the largest single export order in KELTRON's history. They added that the agreement follows the successful export of 300 sonar elements by KELTRON in 2025 through Neo Power. The consignment was delivered on schedule and met high-quality standards, helping establish the company's technical capability and credibility in the defence sector, the statement said. Neo Power MD A S Vanelkar and KELTRON Managing Director Sreekumar Nair exchanged the agreement documents at the event. In another development, Kokonix-a company formed in 2019 by KELTRON, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), and UST Global-will see Chennai-based KS Smart acquire a 40 per cent stake as part of the revival of its laptop manufacturing unit, officials said. KS Smart, which collaborates with KELTRON on implementing smart classroom projects in states including Tamil Nadu and Odisha, formalised the share transfer agreement at the event. The agreement documents were handed over by KELTRON MD Sreekumar Nair to KS Smart Director Rohan Ramaswamy. Officials said the move is expected to strengthen Kokonix's presence in the laptop and smart device manufacturing sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

 India
2
Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

 India
3
I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

 India
4
UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border czar says

UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026