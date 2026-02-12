KELTRON secures Rs 18 crore export deal for Passive Sonar Systems

State-run KELTRON has signed an Rs 18 crore export agreement to supply Passive Sonar systems to navies in the South Asia–North Africa region. The agreement was formalised at a function in Kalamassery on Wednesday in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeev. According to a statement issued on Thursday, KELTRON will supply Passive Sonar systems worth Rs 18 crore to navies in the South Asia–North Africa region through Mumbai-based Neo Power. Officials said the deal marks the largest single export order in KELTRON's history. They added that the agreement follows the successful export of 300 sonar elements by KELTRON in 2025 through Neo Power. The consignment was delivered on schedule and met high-quality standards, helping establish the company's technical capability and credibility in the defence sector, the statement said. Neo Power MD A S Vanelkar and KELTRON Managing Director Sreekumar Nair exchanged the agreement documents at the event. In another development, Kokonix-a company formed in 2019 by KELTRON, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), and UST Global-will see Chennai-based KS Smart acquire a 40 per cent stake as part of the revival of its laptop manufacturing unit, officials said. KS Smart, which collaborates with KELTRON on implementing smart classroom projects in states including Tamil Nadu and Odisha, formalised the share transfer agreement at the event. The agreement documents were handed over by KELTRON MD Sreekumar Nair to KS Smart Director Rohan Ramaswamy. Officials said the move is expected to strengthen Kokonix's presence in the laptop and smart device manufacturing sector.

