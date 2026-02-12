Left Menu

The ​Trump administration's head ​of the Justice ‌Department's antitrust division ​said Thursday she is stepping down less ‌than a year after being appointed by President Donald Trump. Gail Slater, who was confirmed ‌in March to head the division, enforces ‌laws against illegal monopolies and anticompetitive business behavior, said on X it was "with great sadness and ⁠abiding ​hope" ⁠that she was leaving on Thursday.

The ​Trump administration's head ​of the Justice ‌Department's antitrust division ​said Thursday she is stepping down less ‌than a year after being appointed by President Donald Trump.

Gail Slater, who was confirmed ‌in March to head the division, enforces ‌laws against illegal monopolies and anticompetitive business behavior, said on X it was "with great sadness and ⁠abiding ​hope" ⁠that she was leaving on Thursday. "It was indeed ⁠the honor of a lifetime to serve ​in this role."

In July, Reuters reported ⁠two of Slater's deputies were fired for insubordination ⁠after ​a settlement greenlighting Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks. The move ⁠exposed a power struggle within President Donald Trump's ⁠administration ⁠between proponents of robust antitrust enforcement and dealmakers seeking to leverage influence.

