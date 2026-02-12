Trump's Justice Department antitrust head Gail Slater stepping down
The Trump administration's head of the Justice Department's antitrust division said Thursday she is stepping down less than a year after being appointed by President Donald Trump. Gail Slater, who was confirmed in March to head the division, enforces laws against illegal monopolies and anticompetitive business behavior, said on X it was "with great sadness and abiding hope" that she was leaving on Thursday.
Gail Slater, who was confirmed in March to head the division, enforces laws against illegal monopolies and anticompetitive business behavior, said on X it was "with great sadness and abiding hope" that she was leaving on Thursday. "It was indeed the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role."
In July, Reuters reported two of Slater's deputies were fired for insubordination after a settlement greenlighting Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks. The move exposed a power struggle within President Donald Trump's administration between proponents of robust antitrust enforcement and dealmakers seeking to leverage influence.
