Tragic Fall: Autorickshaw Plunges from Bridge into Sabarmati River

An autorickshaw driver met a tragic end on Tuesday when his vehicle fell off an under-construction bridge into the Sabarmati river in Gandhinagar, officials confirmed.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Rakesh Thakor, lost control while crossing the bridge, which lacked essential safety railings. The three-wheeler plummeted from a height of 50 to 70 feet.

Local authorities, including fire brigade personnel, carried out a rescue operation, retrieving both the vehicle and Thakor's body. No passengers were in the autorickshaw at the time, and a case is set to be filed, stated police sources.

