Delhi's Road Revolution: A New Chapter in Urban Infrastructure

The Delhi government is set to transform 400 km of road stretches by the year's end, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. The ambitious project, involving the redevelopment of over 241 major roads, carries a hefty price tag of Rs 802 crore.

Officials have outlined plans for comprehensive improvements, including wall-to-wall road carpeting, to ensure uniform quality across the capital's roads. The initiative aims to make Delhi's roads safer, more organized, and environmentally friendly by addressing issues like waterlogging and air pollution.

Rekha Gupta emphasized the project's commitment to reducing traffic disruption and enhancing road strength. Unlike previous practices, the new system focuses on uniformly reinforcing entire road stretches to improve durability and life span.

(With inputs from agencies.)