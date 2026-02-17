Kerala Cracks Down: 'Operation Round Up' Arrest Spurs Safety

In a significant move to bolster public safety, Kerala police have apprehended 1,663 individuals as part of a statewide crackdown named 'Operation Round Up'. The initiative, conducted from February 12 to 14 under the direction of State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, targeted rowdies, habitual offenders, and fugitives involved in serious crimes.

Among those arrested, 691 were accused of grave criminal offenses, while 972 were long-standing absconders. The operation was overseen by ADGP (Law and Order) H Venkatesh, with regional police leaders actively participating in their respective jurisdictions.

This targeted drive also led to preventive actions against 1,028 individuals and placed 20 under preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Simultaneously, police took measures against 1,354 individuals found driving under the influence, signaling a rigorous commitment to public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)