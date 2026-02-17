Left Menu

Kerala Cracks Down: 'Operation Round Up' Arrest Spurs Safety

A statewide drive, 'Operation Round Up,' in Kerala led to the arrest of 1,663 persons. Conducted under Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar's guidance, the operation aimed to nab rowdies and offenders. Preventive actions and detentions were made to ensure public safety and address serious crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:03 IST
Kerala Cracks Down: 'Operation Round Up' Arrest Spurs Safety
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster public safety, Kerala police have apprehended 1,663 individuals as part of a statewide crackdown named 'Operation Round Up'. The initiative, conducted from February 12 to 14 under the direction of State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, targeted rowdies, habitual offenders, and fugitives involved in serious crimes.

Among those arrested, 691 were accused of grave criminal offenses, while 972 were long-standing absconders. The operation was overseen by ADGP (Law and Order) H Venkatesh, with regional police leaders actively participating in their respective jurisdictions.

This targeted drive also led to preventive actions against 1,028 individuals and placed 20 under preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Simultaneously, police took measures against 1,354 individuals found driving under the influence, signaling a rigorous commitment to public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India
3
Tragedy on the Streets: A Plea Ignored in West Delhi's Fatal Collision

Tragedy on the Streets: A Plea Ignored in West Delhi's Fatal Collision

 India
4
Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026