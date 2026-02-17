Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Kozhikode: Textile Showroom Devoured by Flames

A devastating fire engulfed a textile showroom near Kozhikode railway station, prompting evacuations and causing significant damage. Firefighters from various stations battled the flames, which originated in the building's upper floors. This incident marks the second time the showroom has faced a destructive fire this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted at a textile showroom near Kozhikode railway station on Tuesday, triggering panic in the bustling Palayam area and necessitating road closures.

The inferno originated in the multi-story building and rapidly swept through the upper levels. Firefighters responded swiftly, managing to evacuate all personnel with no casualties reported. Crews from Meenchanda, Beach, and Vellimadukunnu stations were deployed, with additional teams summoned as the blaze intensified.

This incident marks the second destructive fire at the location this year, with a previous fire damaging the structure on April 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

