Blaze Erupts in Kozhikode: Textile Showroom Devoured by Flames

A significant fire erupted at a textile showroom near Kozhikode railway station on Tuesday, triggering panic in the bustling Palayam area and necessitating road closures.

The inferno originated in the multi-story building and rapidly swept through the upper levels. Firefighters responded swiftly, managing to evacuate all personnel with no casualties reported. Crews from Meenchanda, Beach, and Vellimadukunnu stations were deployed, with additional teams summoned as the blaze intensified.

This incident marks the second destructive fire at the location this year, with a previous fire damaging the structure on April 1.

