Scorching Delhi: Heat and Air Quality Alert
Delhi experienced its hottest day of the year with temperatures soaring 6.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The weather office forecasts light rainfall with gusty winds, while Delhi's air quality remains poor. The capital recorded maximum temperatures up to 30.9°C, with air quality index reaching 249.
- Country:
- India
Delhi faced extreme heat on Tuesday as temperatures soared 6.5 degrees above the seasonal average, reaching up to 30.9°C. The India Meteorological Department reported the hottest day of the year so far, following Monday's high of 31.6°C.
The weekend will bring some relief as the weather office forecasts light rain and gusty winds. Rainfall, coupled with 30 to 40 km/h winds, is expected on Wednesday, likely lowering temperatures to around 27°C maximum and 14°C minimum.
Amid soaring temperatures, Delhi's air quality remains a concern. With the Air Quality Index at a worrisome 249, residents faced poor air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board categorizes AQI levels between 201 and 300 as poor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
