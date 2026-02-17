Scorching Delhi: Heat and Air Quality Alert

Delhi faced extreme heat on Tuesday as temperatures soared 6.5 degrees above the seasonal average, reaching up to 30.9°C. The India Meteorological Department reported the hottest day of the year so far, following Monday's high of 31.6°C.

The weekend will bring some relief as the weather office forecasts light rain and gusty winds. Rainfall, coupled with 30 to 40 km/h winds, is expected on Wednesday, likely lowering temperatures to around 27°C maximum and 14°C minimum.

Amid soaring temperatures, Delhi's air quality remains a concern. With the Air Quality Index at a worrisome 249, residents faced poor air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board categorizes AQI levels between 201 and 300 as poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)