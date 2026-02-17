U.S. Energy Secretary Critiques IEA's Climate Focus

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed dissatisfaction with the current direction of the International Energy Agency (IEA) during a conference in Paris, stating that the United States is not yet content with the agency's reforms.

Wright emphasized that Washington does not see the necessity for a net-zero emissions scenario from the IEA, suggesting the possibility of the U.S. exiting the organization if climate policies continue to dominate its agenda.

This bold statement underlines the growing tension between the U.S. stance on energy policies and international climate frameworks, potentially reshaping its future collaboration with the IEA.