U.S. Energy Secretary Critiques IEA's Climate Focus

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright voiced dissatisfaction with the International Energy Agency's (IEA) climate policies, hinting at a possible U.S. withdrawal if reforms aren't made. Speaking in Paris, Wright expressed that the U.S. doesn't require a net-zero scenario from the IEA due to its climate emphasis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • France

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed dissatisfaction with the current direction of the International Energy Agency (IEA) during a conference in Paris, stating that the United States is not yet content with the agency's reforms.

Wright emphasized that Washington does not see the necessity for a net-zero emissions scenario from the IEA, suggesting the possibility of the U.S. exiting the organization if climate policies continue to dominate its agenda.

This bold statement underlines the growing tension between the U.S. stance on energy policies and international climate frameworks, potentially reshaping its future collaboration with the IEA.

