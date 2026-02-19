Left Menu

Skyrocket in Synchronous Fire Weather: Global Wildfire Threat Grows

The incidence of hot, dry, and windy days conducive to wildfires has tripled globally over 45 years, driven by climate change. The growing trend, particularly in the Americas, means more simultaneous global fires, challenging resources. Climate change largely contributes to the surge in synchronous fire days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 04:42 IST
Research reveals a rapid increase in globally synchronous fire weather events, with numbers tripling over the past 45 years. This intensifying pattern, transparent in the Americas, largely stems from climate change, according to a new analysis.

The study, led by John Abatzoglou and Cong Yin from the University of California, focuses on weather conditions that lead to wildfires but indicates that over half of the trend is due to human-influenced climate shifts.

As regions sync fire seasons, resource sharing becomes strained, exacerbating fire management challenges. Computer models attribute over 60% of synchronous fire days to fossil fuel-induced climate alterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

