Skyrocket in Synchronous Fire Weather: Global Wildfire Threat Grows

Research reveals a rapid increase in globally synchronous fire weather events, with numbers tripling over the past 45 years. This intensifying pattern, transparent in the Americas, largely stems from climate change, according to a new analysis.

The study, led by John Abatzoglou and Cong Yin from the University of California, focuses on weather conditions that lead to wildfires but indicates that over half of the trend is due to human-influenced climate shifts.

As regions sync fire seasons, resource sharing becomes strained, exacerbating fire management challenges. Computer models attribute over 60% of synchronous fire days to fossil fuel-induced climate alterations.

