Shimla's Bold Budget: Tripling Investments for a Greener Future

On Friday, Shimla Municipal Corporation unveiled an ambitious Rs 688.02 crore budget for 2026-27, presented by Surinder Chauhan. This latest budget is significantly larger, tripling the corporation's financial commitment compared to last year's Rs 188.35 crore.

The corporation's strategy emphasizes strengthening revenue streams and minimizing reliance on government grants. Surinder Chauhan highlighted plans to enhance public health and cleanliness while focusing on protecting the environment. A significant portion of the budget is devoted to social security measures, targeting economically weaker sections, women, youth, and seniors.

Key projects include a Rs 66 crore Wellness Centre at Kachi Ghati and a Rs 140 crore modern unity mall at Subji Mandi. Additionally, the budget allocates Rs 74.49 crores for climate initiatives, encompassing energy, mobility, air quality, and green urban planning. This financial commitment reflects the municipality's progress towards a sustainable future.

