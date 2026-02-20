Left Menu

Revitalising Gomti: A River's Path to Renewal by 2026

A workshop titled 'Revitalising the Lifeline: Clean Gomti 2026' discussed strategies for rejuvenating the Gomti River in Uttar Pradesh. It emphasized a coordinated, scientific approach involving policy, technology, and public participation. Pollution challenges, including sewage and waste, were addressed, highlighting the need for comprehensive action.

Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:10 IST
  • India

A state-level workshop on the rejuvenation of the Gomti River highlighted the necessity for a coordinated, scientific approach to restore the river's health. Organized by the State Transformation Commission under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the event brought together stakeholders and experts to discuss policy, technology, and financing models.

State Transformation Commission CEO Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized the Gomti's critical role in Uttar Pradesh's ecosystem, linking its pollution to broader issues of public health, biodiversity, and future generations' wellbeing. Singh advocated for a comprehensive strategy involving public engagement, technological innovation, and financial management.

The workshop revealed significant challenges, including untreated sewage, industrial waste, and encroachments. Experts called for integrated action by relevant departments to improve the river's ecological health. The event concluded with recommendations for behavioral change and enhanced inter-departmental coordination.

