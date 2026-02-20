Revitalising Gomti: A River's Path to Renewal by 2026

A state-level workshop on the rejuvenation of the Gomti River highlighted the necessity for a coordinated, scientific approach to restore the river's health. Organized by the State Transformation Commission under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the event brought together stakeholders and experts to discuss policy, technology, and financing models.

State Transformation Commission CEO Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized the Gomti's critical role in Uttar Pradesh's ecosystem, linking its pollution to broader issues of public health, biodiversity, and future generations' wellbeing. Singh advocated for a comprehensive strategy involving public engagement, technological innovation, and financial management.

The workshop revealed significant challenges, including untreated sewage, industrial waste, and encroachments. Experts called for integrated action by relevant departments to improve the river's ecological health. The event concluded with recommendations for behavioral change and enhanced inter-departmental coordination.