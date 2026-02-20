Left Menu

Mumbai Metro-4 Tragedy: Bail Sought Amid Legal Turmoil

In the aftermath of a fatal collapse at a Mumbai Metro-4 construction site, three individuals seek anticipatory bail. Two directors and a consultant are involved in legal proceedings, though only one is accused of culpable homicide. Five contractor employees have been arrested as investigations continue.

Updated: 20-02-2026 23:50 IST
Amidst the legal drama following the lethal collapse at a Mumbai Metro-4 construction site, three key figures have filed for anticipatory bail. The tragedy, which claimed a life and injured three others, has sent ripples through the Mumbai construction sector.

Alpesh Patel and Ganesh Gholap of Milan Road Buildtech, alongside project consultant T Sai Suresh Kumar, are the individuals seeking legal protection. Particularly surprising is that only Kumar is listed as an accused in the registered police report, raising questions about the broader accountability and oversight within the firms involved.

With five employees already arrested, the case highlights the complexities of construction safety and the legal frameworks that govern such projects. The hearings for the bail applications are slated for Saturday, promising further developments in this high-profile case.

