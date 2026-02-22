Left Menu

Himalayan Farmers Lead Systemic Change in Climate Policy

A study by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow highlights how farmer-producer organizations in the Himalayas have fostered systemic changes in climate policy through improved income and resilience. The research emphasizes governance capabilities within these organizations to navigate local power dynamics, encouraging impactful climate adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:25 IST
Himalayan Farmers Lead Systemic Change in Climate Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, has revealed that locally led farmer-producer organizations are driving systemic changes in climate policy across India's Himalayan region.

The research indicates that these organizations are instrumental in boosting farmer incomes, enhancing crop yield, and building farming system resilience against climate hazards. Conducted using a mixed-methods approach, the study utilized tools like participatory mapping and interviews to delve into governance capabilities.

The findings, published in the Journal of Rural Studies, suggest that proactive agency-led adaptations, under complex local power dynamics, contribute to broader climate action policy changes, with farmer organizations demonstrating significant governance roles through 'small wins' that prompt collective adaptation efforts.

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
2
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
3
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India
4
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026