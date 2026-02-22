Himalayan Farmers Lead Systemic Change in Climate Policy

A groundbreaking study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, has revealed that locally led farmer-producer organizations are driving systemic changes in climate policy across India's Himalayan region.

The research indicates that these organizations are instrumental in boosting farmer incomes, enhancing crop yield, and building farming system resilience against climate hazards. Conducted using a mixed-methods approach, the study utilized tools like participatory mapping and interviews to delve into governance capabilities.

The findings, published in the Journal of Rural Studies, suggest that proactive agency-led adaptations, under complex local power dynamics, contribute to broader climate action policy changes, with farmer organizations demonstrating significant governance roles through 'small wins' that prompt collective adaptation efforts.