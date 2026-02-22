Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Old Seelampur Market

A massive fire erupted at a cloth shop in Delhi’s Old Seelampur, quickly spreading to other shops. Over 30 fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

A massive fire erupted at a cloth shop in Delhi's bustling Old Seelampur area on Sunday, authorities reported. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

The initial call, received at 4.22 pm, prompted dispatch of four fire tenders, but the escalating situation led to over 30 being sent. The fire rapidly spread to nearby shops, intensifying the crisis.

Shop owner Azaz Ahmed Ansari confirmed the devastating blaze originated in his store, causing extensive damage. Authorities have cordoned off the affected area as investigations commence.

