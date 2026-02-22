Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Old Seelampur Market

A massive fire erupted at a cloth shop in Delhi's bustling Old Seelampur area on Sunday, authorities reported. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

The initial call, received at 4.22 pm, prompted dispatch of four fire tenders, but the escalating situation led to over 30 being sent. The fire rapidly spread to nearby shops, intensifying the crisis.

Shop owner Azaz Ahmed Ansari confirmed the devastating blaze originated in his store, causing extensive damage. Authorities have cordoned off the affected area as investigations commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)