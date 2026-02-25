Left Menu

Devastating Floods Hit Southeastern Brazil: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

Severe floods in southeastern Brazil's Minas Gerais state have claimed at least 25 lives and left dozens missing, prompting mass evacuations. Emergency teams are working tirelessly amid warnings of more rain. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assures affected populations of rapid assistance and security force mobilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juizdefora | Updated: 25-02-2026 01:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In southeastern Brazil, the state of Minas Gerais is grappling with severe flooding that has resulted in at least 25 fatalities and numerous disappearances. The floods, which began on Monday in cities like Juiz de Fora and Uba, have forced over 440 people to evacuate their homes.

The region, geographically characterized by hills, valleys, and slopes, faces further risk as meteorologists predict additional rainfall. Local authorities have reported extensive damage, including at least 20 landslides in Juiz de Fora alone, doubling the expected monthly precipitation.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged a swift response, with rescue teams actively engaged in the search for 43 missing individuals. Firefighter Demetrius Bastos Goulart emphasizes the need for precision in rescue efforts, highlighting the challenging conditions caused by the high volume of mud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

