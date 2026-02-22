Left Menu

IRS Officer Accused of Rape in Bhubaneswar: Investigation Underway

An IRS officer in Bhubaneswar has been accused of raping a woman at his official residence. The woman claims she was threatened with having her intimate photos circulated online. The police are conducting an investigation following the FIR registered under BNS Section 64.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An IRS officer based in Bhubaneswar has come under scrutiny following allegations of rape made by a woman. The victim reported that the incident occurred at the officer's official residence on January 15. The complaint was lodged on February 20 after preliminary inquiries indicated prima facie evidence.

The woman, who is married, visited the officer's residence with a friend, during which the alleged assault took place. In her complaint, she also accused the officer of threatening to distribute intimate photographs of her on social media platforms.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh has confirmed that an investigation is actively ongoing. Authorities have registered the case under BNS Section 64 as they continue their inquiries into the serious accusations.

