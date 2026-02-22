IRS Officer Accused of Rape in Bhubaneswar: Investigation Underway

An IRS officer based in Bhubaneswar has come under scrutiny following allegations of rape made by a woman. The victim reported that the incident occurred at the officer's official residence on January 15. The complaint was lodged on February 20 after preliminary inquiries indicated prima facie evidence.

The woman, who is married, visited the officer's residence with a friend, during which the alleged assault took place. In her complaint, she also accused the officer of threatening to distribute intimate photographs of her on social media platforms.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh has confirmed that an investigation is actively ongoing. Authorities have registered the case under BNS Section 64 as they continue their inquiries into the serious accusations.