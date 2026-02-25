Left Menu

NASA's Artemis Rocket Setback: A Quest Halting for Repairs

NASA's Artemis moon rocket has been moved from the launch pad back to its hangar for additional repairs after encountering multiple technical issues. The mission, originally planned for March, has faced significant delays, postponing the astronauts' lunar journey until at least April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:35 IST
NASA has announced the return of its Artemis moon rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building for further repairs. The 322-foot rocket's journey from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Centre will take all day after a series of malfunctions, including a helium pressurisation defect and hydrogen fuel leaks, which have been cited as reasons for the delay.

The mission, intended as the first lunar fly-around in decades by US and Canadian astronauts, now faces an uncertain timeline. Originally scheduled for March, the launch has been postponed to no earlier than April.

This setback led the astronauts to attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address at the US Capitol, as travel quarantines for the mission are no longer immediately necessary given the postponements.

