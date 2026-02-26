Tragedy Strikes as Torrential Rains Devastate Minas Gerais

The southeastern state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, is grappling with devastating losses caused by torrential rains, with the death toll reaching 46. State fire department figures released Wednesday underscore the severe impact of the disaster, marked by flooding and landslides that have rendered 3,600 people homeless.

In the cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba, about 110 kilometers apart, the havoc is palpable, with 21 individuals still unaccounted for. The tragedy hits close to home for residents like Ricardo Dutra, who buried his 11-year-old son and worries for his hospitalized daughter and wife.

As rains subsided, local authorities urged residents to seek shelter, and government relief efforts intensified. Yet, the pervasive feeling of powerlessness lingers as the state struggles under the heaviest rainfall recorded in February, reminding the nation of the devastating potential of Brazil's rainy season.