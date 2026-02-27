Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Construction: A Strategic Partnership for Precast Innovation

Greyhawk Precast partners with Finland's Elematic Oyj to introduce advanced mechanised construction technology in India. This collaboration promises faster, cleaner, and efficient project delivery, addressing key sector challenges. It aims to enhance quality, reduce timelines, and support sustainable urban development through factory-led precast production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:39 IST
In a significant development for India's construction sector, Greyhawk Precast, part of Aspect Global Ventures, has announced a strategic partnership with Finnish company Elematic Oyj. This collaboration aims to bring advanced precast and mechanised construction technology to India, promising swifter, more efficient deliveries for housing and commercial projects.

The agreement was signed at the Fincham Business Networking Gala, with top executives from both companies present. Representing Aspect Global Ventures were Mr. Sukumar Shetty, Mr. Laxman Kumar Prasad, Mr. Pritpal Singh, and Mr. Deepanshu Mittal. From Elematic Oyj, CEO Mr. Teppo Voutilainen and India Head Mr. Chandru Datta attended.

This partnership addresses persistent challenges like project delays, inconsistent quality, and urban congestion by focusing on technology transfer and capacity building. The initiative will enable Greyhawk Precast to produce structural components at scale in a controlled environment, drastically reducing project timelines and enhancing quality. Key benefits include up to 90% reduction in on-site work, minimal urban disruption, and sustainable practices.

