Delhi Bolsters Flood Defenses with Major Drain Desilting and Scientific Studies

The Delhi government is enhancing flood prevention efforts by strengthening embankments, desilting major drains, and commissioning scientific studies of the Yamuna floodplain. A new report highlights these actions and future strategies, including improved coordination and flood prediction measures. The initiative follows devastating floods in July 2023.

In the wake of the severe July 2023 floods, the Delhi government has implemented robust measures to safeguard against future flooding. The state administration is reinforcing embankments and desilting 77 major drains, according to a recent progress report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A Joint Flood Management Committee (JFMC), chaired by the Central Water Commission (CWC), was established to review flood management strategies between Hathnikund and Okhla barrages. The committee's analysis revealed that rainfall in July 2023 surpassed historical averages by 23.8 percent, highlighting the need for improved data collection and coordination.

Among the recommendations are systematic desilting endeavors and enhanced inter-departmental coordination. Future plans include the scientific mapping of the Yamuna floodplain expected by 2026, compliance with anti-encroachment orders, and potential dam constructions upstream to regulate river flow.

