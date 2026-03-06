AI Robot ‘G-SPIDER’ Deployed in Thiruvananthapuram for Canal Cleaning

In a major technological push to eliminate hazardous manual cleaning practices, Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has deployed G-SPIDER, an AI-powered robotic canal-cleaning system, under the Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban 2.0. The system has been installed at the Amayizhanchan canal near Thampanoor Railway Station, one of the most difficult and high-risk drainage stretches in the city.

The initiative marks a significant step toward phasing out manual scavenging and improving safety standards for sanitation workers by introducing advanced automation in urban waste management.

Addressing a Long-Standing Urban Challenge

The Amayizhanchan Canal, particularly the section running beneath the Thampanoor Railway Station premises, has historically posed severe operational challenges. The canal has restricted vertical clearance, continuous water flow, confined working spaces, and no safe human entry points, making traditional cleaning methods both inefficient and dangerous.

Routine maintenance in this stretch has therefore remained difficult for municipal authorities for years. To overcome these constraints, the AI-powered robotic canal-cleaning system was commissioned by Kerala’s Minister for Local Self-Governments, Shri M. B. Rajesh.

The deployment represents a collaborative initiative between the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and Genrobotic Innovations, a Technopark-based startup known for developing the robotic scavenger Bandicoot, which has been used across several Indian cities to eliminate manual sewer cleaning.

AI-Powered Robotics for High-Risk Environments

The G-SPIDER Automated Canal Cleaning Robot, developed by Genrobotic Innovations, is specifically engineered to operate in complex, hazardous canal environments without human entry.

The system is built on a Cable-Driven Parallel Robotics (CDPR) architecture and integrates AI-enabled vision systems and sensor intelligence to identify, assess, and remove waste from drainage networks.

Using advanced machine vision technology, the robot can autonomously detect different types of waste and adapt to changing flow conditions and structural constraints within the canal. This allows the system to operate effectively even in narrow, inaccessible drainage channels.

The robot features a five-degrees-of-freedom robotic mechanism equipped with a biomimetic claw-type grabber, enabling it to accurately grip and extract mixed debris, including irregularly shaped waste materials.

Once collected, the debris is directly transferred into designated collection vehicles, creating a fully automated, end-to-end canal cleaning process—from waste detection to disposal—without any human intervention.

Enhancing Worker Safety and Urban Sanitation

Officials stated that the deployment of G-SPIDER represents a transformative step in urban sanitation management. By eliminating the need for sanitation workers to enter hazardous environments, the robotic system significantly reduces exposure to toxic gases, contaminated water, and dangerous waste materials.

The robot is designed to operate efficiently even during high water levels and continuous flow conditions, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning operations. It can safely extract plastic waste, sharp debris, sludge, and other hazardous materials, improving overall sanitation and drainage efficiency.

Regular and systematic cleaning of canals using robotic systems is also expected to strengthen urban flood prevention measures by ensuring smoother water flow through drainage networks.

A Scalable Model for Technology-Driven Sanitation

Municipal authorities highlighted that the deployment of the G-SPIDER robot reflects a broader shift toward technology-driven, mechanised sanitation systems. The initiative not only enhances operational efficiency but also upholds the dignity and safety of sanitation workers by eliminating the need for manual entry into unsafe environments.

Experts believe that the project can serve as a scalable and replicable model for other cities, particularly in areas with difficult drainage systems and high-risk canal networks.

Supporting the Vision of Swachh Bharat Mission

The introduction of robotic canal-cleaning technology aligns with the goals of Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban 2.0, which focuses on modernising urban sanitation infrastructure through innovation and sustainable practices.

By integrating advanced robotics and artificial intelligence into municipal sanitation systems, cities are increasingly adopting solutions that ensure cleaner urban environments while prioritising the safety and dignity of sanitation workers.