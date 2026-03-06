Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue at Rajiv Chowk: Woman Survives Suicide Attempt

A 45-year-old woman survived a suicide attempt at Rajiv Chowk metro station when alert commuters pulled her off the tracks before an oncoming train arrived. The woman, currently under medical care and unable to provide a statement, has left police working to determine her identity and ensure her safety.

Updated: 06-03-2026 19:18 IST
A 45-year-old woman was seriously injured after allegedly attempting suicide by jumping onto the tracks at Rajiv Chowk metro station on Friday morning. The incident occurred at 10.15 am, causing a temporary disturbance at the busy interchange as commuters acted quickly to avert disaster.

Seconds before a train could reach platform number 1, alert commuters pulled the woman away from the tracks, preventing what could have been a tragic incident. Metro police and security teams responded swiftly, taking her to Lady Hardinge Medical College for urgent medical attention.

Currently, the woman is unable to give a statement due to her condition. With no identification documents on hand, police have retrieved a metro ticket originating from Janakpuri East station. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to piece together her identity and the events leading up to this distressing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

