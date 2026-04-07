Arrest at Metro Station: A Shocking Find in a Black Bag

In a surprising turn of events at Badshahnagar Metro Station, a woman was detained after security discovered live ammunition in her possession. The discovery was made during a routine check on Sunday, as her bag passed through the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS).

The woman, identified as Pratibha Pal, reportedly had 53 live cartridges along with 10 spent casings. Despite being questioned by authorities, she failed to produce any legal documentation for the ammunition, leading to her arrest under the Arms Act.

According to the police, Pal is the widow of Yashwant Singh, a former head constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police, who passed away in November 2025. A formal complaint was lodged following the incident by Sub-Inspector Anurag Kumar Singh, resulting in legal action against her.