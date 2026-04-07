Left Menu

Arrest at Metro Station: A Shocking Find in a Black Bag

A 43-year-old woman named Pratibha Pal was arrested for carrying live cartridges at Badshahnagar Metro Station. Upon inspection, 53 live and 10 spent cartridges were found. She couldn't provide legal documents for the possession. A case was filed under the Arms Act by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:34 IST
Arrest at Metro Station: A Shocking Find in a Black Bag
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events at Badshahnagar Metro Station, a woman was detained after security discovered live ammunition in her possession. The discovery was made during a routine check on Sunday, as her bag passed through the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS).

The woman, identified as Pratibha Pal, reportedly had 53 live cartridges along with 10 spent casings. Despite being questioned by authorities, she failed to produce any legal documentation for the ammunition, leading to her arrest under the Arms Act.

According to the police, Pal is the widow of Yashwant Singh, a former head constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police, who passed away in November 2025. A formal complaint was lodged following the incident by Sub-Inspector Anurag Kumar Singh, resulting in legal action against her.

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Tensions Propel U.S. Stocks Amid Market Optimism

Ceasefire Tensions Propel U.S. Stocks Amid Market Optimism

 Global
2
Middle East Conflict Triggers Economic Turmoil: IMF's Stark Forecast

Middle East Conflict Triggers Economic Turmoil: IMF's Stark Forecast

 Global
3
Department Changes Course on Transgender Student Agreements

Department Changes Course on Transgender Student Agreements

 United States
4
Tensions in the Strait: Dollar Steady Amid Iran Crisis

Tensions in the Strait: Dollar Steady Amid Iran Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026