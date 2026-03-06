Left Menu

Delhi Takes on Drainage Dilemma: Major Overhaul Approved

The Delhi government has greenlit an ambitious Rs 177 crore plan to revamp the city's drainage system, focusing on storm water infrastructure. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced that the project will leverage modern RCC technology to improve water flow, targeting notorious flooding areas for a long-term solution.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to tackle chronic drainage problems in Delhi, the government has approved a major revamp initiative. Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced the financial green light for storm water drain projects in north and northwest Delhi on Friday.

The projects, which will utilize modern precast RCC technology, aim to strengthen existing infrastructure, ensuring quicker construction and greater durability. Key areas such as Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg and Azadpur Camp Chowk corridor, notorious for waterlogging during heavy rains, are set to benefit from this initiative.

With an estimated investment of Rs 177 crore, this initiative is part of a long-term strategy under the new Drainage Master Plan to mitigate flooding risks and enhance urban resilience. Officials confirmed that the work will proceed in phases, with stringent monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

