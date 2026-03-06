Delhi Takes on Drainage Dilemma: Major Overhaul Approved

In a significant move to tackle chronic drainage problems in Delhi, the government has approved a major revamp initiative. Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced the financial green light for storm water drain projects in north and northwest Delhi on Friday.

The projects, which will utilize modern precast RCC technology, aim to strengthen existing infrastructure, ensuring quicker construction and greater durability. Key areas such as Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg and Azadpur Camp Chowk corridor, notorious for waterlogging during heavy rains, are set to benefit from this initiative.

With an estimated investment of Rs 177 crore, this initiative is part of a long-term strategy under the new Drainage Master Plan to mitigate flooding risks and enhance urban resilience. Officials confirmed that the work will proceed in phases, with stringent monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion.

