Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Illegal Tree Felling in Himachal Pradesh's Shillai

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu calls for a report on the alleged illegal felling of hundreds of trees in Sirmaur district's Shillai. Environmental activists and political figures demand a detailed investigation into unauthorized tree cutting, suspecting political involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:32 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Illegal Tree Felling in Himachal Pradesh's Shillai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has ordered an investigation into the alleged illegal felling of hundreds of trees in Sirmaur district's Shillai area. The incident came to light through social media channels, prompting immediate action from the local government.

Environmental activist Nathuram Chauhan claims illegal tree cutting and mining activities are rampant in Shillai, allegedly aided by the ruling party, causing significant environmental damage. The calls for thorough inquiry have intensified following these allegations.

Divisional Forest Officer Baldev Raj confirmed that while permission was granted to fell 25 trees, landowners exceeded this number. Former BJP MLA Baldev Singh Tomar alleges up to 400 trees were felled and demands accountability for the illicit activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

 India
2
Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern Nigeria, local officials say, reports AP.

Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern N...

 Global
3
Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

 Japan
4
CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026