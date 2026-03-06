Controversy Erupts Over Illegal Tree Felling in Himachal Pradesh's Shillai

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has ordered an investigation into the alleged illegal felling of hundreds of trees in Sirmaur district's Shillai area. The incident came to light through social media channels, prompting immediate action from the local government.

Environmental activist Nathuram Chauhan claims illegal tree cutting and mining activities are rampant in Shillai, allegedly aided by the ruling party, causing significant environmental damage. The calls for thorough inquiry have intensified following these allegations.

Divisional Forest Officer Baldev Raj confirmed that while permission was granted to fell 25 trees, landowners exceeded this number. Former BJP MLA Baldev Singh Tomar alleges up to 400 trees were felled and demands accountability for the illicit activity.

