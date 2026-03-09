Pune's Ambitious Budget: A Leap Towards Enhanced Urban Mobility

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has unveiled a comprehensive draft budget of Rs 13,995 crore for the financial year 2026-27. Key highlights include a significant focus on urban mobility and infrastructure enhancements across the city.

A prominent feature of the budget is the substantial Rs 1,800 crore earmarked for road and transport infrastructure, aiming to improve road connectivity considerably. This investment will address the need for developing new roads and widening existing ones, particularly in the newly merged villages.

To expedite infrastructure projects, Rs 400 crore has been set aside for land acquisition, with compensation planned through a mix of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and cash. The proposal also includes Rs 85 crore for footpath development, ensuring pedestrian-friendly pathways throughout Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)