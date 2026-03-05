Delhi High Court Upholds Penalty Against DANICS Officer in Land Acquisition Case

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a Selection Grade DANICS officer, confirming a disciplinary penalty related to a contentious land acquisition order from 2016. This decision aligns with the earlier judgment by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had also declined to overturn the penalty.

The controversy stems from the officer's actions as Land Acquisition Collector, where he approved a refund exceeding ₹3.26 crore, treating the acquisition as concluded despite his transfer and date advancement of the hearing. Resulting disciplinary proceedings found he had acted hastily, prompting a penalty that affected his pay, promotion, and seniority.

Challenging this before the CAT and, subsequently, the High Court in 2025, the officer argued procedural fairness and discrimination, notably citing disparate treatment compared to his successor. Both tribunals refuted these claims, emphasizing the lack of procedural violations and the officer's unsubstantiated authority to reverse the acquisition.