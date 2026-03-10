Graphene: The Game-Changer for Global Water Purification

Graphene, the revolutionary material celebrated for its remarkable strength and conductivity, is set to redefine water purification efforts globally. This was the primary focus at the second day of GraphIN 2026, an international conference dedicated to graphene and 2D materials held in Kochi.

During the event, experts emphasized the potential of graphene-based membranes and nanocomposites to transform water purification systems. Bharti from the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety elaborated on how these nanocomposites are emerging as efficient adsorbents, capable of capturing and eliminating toxic substances from water.

Premlal B Pillai of the National Graphene Institute presented on innovative graphene membranes for future purification methods. These technologies, with precise ion and molecule filtration, promise enhanced desalination and wastewater treatment capabilities, marking a significant advancement in addressing global water scarcity and sanitation challenges.

