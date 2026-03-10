Left Menu

Graphene: The Game-Changer for Global Water Purification

Graphene, renowned for its strength and conductivity, is poised to revolutionize clean water initiatives. At GraphIN 2026, experts showcased graphene-based technologies that enhance water purification, offering efficient filtration with lower energy consumption. These innovations could address global water scarcity, highlighting graphene's potential beyond its conventional uses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:16 IST
Graphene: The Game-Changer for Global Water Purification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Graphene, the revolutionary material celebrated for its remarkable strength and conductivity, is set to redefine water purification efforts globally. This was the primary focus at the second day of GraphIN 2026, an international conference dedicated to graphene and 2D materials held in Kochi.

During the event, experts emphasized the potential of graphene-based membranes and nanocomposites to transform water purification systems. Bharti from the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety elaborated on how these nanocomposites are emerging as efficient adsorbents, capable of capturing and eliminating toxic substances from water.

Premlal B Pillai of the National Graphene Institute presented on innovative graphene membranes for future purification methods. These technologies, with precise ion and molecule filtration, promise enhanced desalination and wastewater treatment capabilities, marking a significant advancement in addressing global water scarcity and sanitation challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
3
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
4
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026