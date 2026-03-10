Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Water Treatment in K C Valley Project

The K C Valley project's approach to sewage water treatment has sparked controversy in Karnataka. JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath criticized the government for supplying impure water to Kolar and Chikkaballapura. While officials claim secondary treatment aids groundwater recovery, suggestions for further improvements have been made amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath raised concerns about the K C Valley project's water treatment methods. Manjunath displayed discoloured water, alleging that residents of Kolar and Chikkaballapura are receiving impure water.

Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju defended the project, stating it was designed for secondary treatment, which has already improved groundwater levels significantly. Boseraju mentioned regular quality assessments by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda criticized the MLA for politicizing the issue, highlighting that the project has earned praise from international bodies. Minister K H Muniyappa suggested further discussions with experts to explore potential improvements.

