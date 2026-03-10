Controversy Surrounds Water Treatment in K C Valley Project

In the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath raised concerns about the K C Valley project's water treatment methods. Manjunath displayed discoloured water, alleging that residents of Kolar and Chikkaballapura are receiving impure water.

Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju defended the project, stating it was designed for secondary treatment, which has already improved groundwater levels significantly. Boseraju mentioned regular quality assessments by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda criticized the MLA for politicizing the issue, highlighting that the project has earned praise from international bodies. Minister K H Muniyappa suggested further discussions with experts to explore potential improvements.