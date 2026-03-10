Delhi's Innovative Battle Against Pollution: 22 Solutions on Trial

Delhi has embarked on an ambitious journey to tackle air pollution as 22 innovative entries advance to trial runs in the city's 'innovation challenge'. Officials revealed on Tuesday that these trials will install devices at identified pollution hotspots in the coming weeks, rigorously assessing their effectiveness in reducing particulate matter and other pollutants.

Initially launched by the Delhi government to unearth practical solutions for air quality improvement, the challenge received a total of 284 applications. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, after reviewing the advancements, underscored the necessity for scientifically robust and transparent trials to expedite decisions on deployment across the national capital.

Among the approved entries, 13 solutions target vehicular emissions, utilizing technologies like vehicle-mounted air purifiers and exhaust scrubbers. The remaining nine focus on ambient air purification from stationary systems at open spaces and industrial zones. As trials progress, data will guide the final selection of solutions for integration into Delhi's broader clean air strategy.