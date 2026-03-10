Left Menu

Delhi's Innovative Battle Against Pollution: 22 Solutions on Trial

Delhi has advanced 22 entries to trial runs in a pollution innovation challenge. Devices are being tested at pollution hotspots to measure their effects in reducing air pollutants. The challenge aims to identify high-impact technologies for Delhi's clean air strategy. Minister Sirsa emphasizes evidence-based solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:34 IST
  • India

Delhi has embarked on an ambitious journey to tackle air pollution as 22 innovative entries advance to trial runs in the city's 'innovation challenge'. Officials revealed on Tuesday that these trials will install devices at identified pollution hotspots in the coming weeks, rigorously assessing their effectiveness in reducing particulate matter and other pollutants.

Initially launched by the Delhi government to unearth practical solutions for air quality improvement, the challenge received a total of 284 applications. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, after reviewing the advancements, underscored the necessity for scientifically robust and transparent trials to expedite decisions on deployment across the national capital.

Among the approved entries, 13 solutions target vehicular emissions, utilizing technologies like vehicle-mounted air purifiers and exhaust scrubbers. The remaining nine focus on ambient air purification from stationary systems at open spaces and industrial zones. As trials progress, data will guide the final selection of solutions for integration into Delhi's broader clean air strategy.

