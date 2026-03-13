Giant's Footsteps: Unearthing Dasosaurus in Brazil

In a groundbreaking discovery, Brazilian scientists unearthed a new species of giant dinosaur, termed Dasosaurus tocantinensis, indicating historical land connections between South America, Africa, and Europe. This revelation sheds light on ancient migratory patterns.

Published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, the fossils were discovered in 2021 near Davinopolis, Maranhao, during infrastructure developments. The massive femur found at the site, measuring 1.5 meters, led researchers to estimate the dinosaur's length at approximately 20 meters.

Dasosaurus tocantinensis, a close relative of Garumbatitan morellensis found in Spain, is now considered one of Brazil's largest dinosaur discoveries. Analysis suggests their lineage dispersed from Europe into South America via northern Africa around 130 million years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)