UN Urges Safe Passage for Humanitarian Aid Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
The U.N. under-secretary-general, Tom Fletcher, urged conflicting parties to allow humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Fletcher emphasized the critical impact on delivering essential supplies due to disruptions from the war, which began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:32 IST
In a plea for peace and humanitarian relief, Tom Fletcher, the U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, has called on involved parties to allow safe passage of aid through the Strait of Hormuz.
Amidst escalating tensions following strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, Fletcher highlighted the severe implications for vulnerable populations reliant on humanitarian assistance.
The disruption has caused significant logistical issues, complicating the delivery of essential goods. Fletcher is in active discussions, stressing the urgent need to maintain unobstructed humanitarian channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lone-Wolf Attacks Amid Escalating Iran Conflict
Heightened Security and Lone-Wolf Attacks Amid Iran Conflict
Markets on Edge: Federal Reserve and Middle East Conflict Stir Uncertainty
Global Healthcare Shifts: Innovations, Challenges, and Conflicts
Diplomatic Stalemate: Ukraine's Ongoing Conflict and U.S. Mediation