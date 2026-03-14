Rediscovery of Rare Plant in Arunachal Pradesh: Henckelia monophylla Reemerges After 189 Years

Scientists from the Botanical Survey of India have made a remarkable rediscovery, revealing that the rare plant species Henckelia monophylla has been found in Arunachal Pradesh after being undocumented for 189 years. The plant, endemic to the region, was located during a field survey in the Lohit district.

This perennial herbaceous species, belonging to the Gesneriaceae family, typically thrives in humid forest environments. It boasts erect or slightly creeping stems and simple, ovate or lance-shaped leaves. With axillary inflorescences that bear vibrant tubular or funnel-shaped flowers, the Henckelia monophylla reproduces effectively with elongated capsules containing numerous tiny seeds.

The rediscovery underscores Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity and the need for ongoing conservation efforts. Celebrating this scientific achievement, Chief Minister Pema Khandu acknowledged the significance of the rediscovery on social media, highlighting its addition to global botanical knowledge and the state's ecological treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)