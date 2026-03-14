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Srinivasa Palms: Redefining Luxury Senior Living in South India

Srinivasa Palms by Aalam Stepstone Senior Heaven Promoters Pvt. Ltd. offers 160 luxury senior living apartments in Pollachi, South India. Combining luxury lifestyle, assisted care, and community living, it promotes dignity, independence, and comfort for seniors. The project includes advanced safety features and community activities for active living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:53 IST
Srinivasa Palms: Redefining Luxury Senior Living in South India
  • Country:
  • India

Aalam Stepstone Senior Heaven Promoters Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled Srinivasa Palms, a groundbreaking 3-in-1 luxury senior living community in Pollachi near Coimbatore.

The project, set in lush coconut groves, offers 160 apartments starting at Rs. 37 lakh, combining luxury, assisted care, and community living for seniors.

Founder Motish Kumar emphasizes dignity and quality of life in senior living, ensuring safety, health, and vibrant community engagement. The project's Phase 2 includes hyper-modern villas and apartments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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