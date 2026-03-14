Srinivasa Palms: Redefining Luxury Senior Living in South India

Aalam Stepstone Senior Heaven Promoters Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled Srinivasa Palms, a groundbreaking 3-in-1 luxury senior living community in Pollachi near Coimbatore.

The project, set in lush coconut groves, offers 160 apartments starting at Rs. 37 lakh, combining luxury, assisted care, and community living for seniors.

Founder Motish Kumar emphasizes dignity and quality of life in senior living, ensuring safety, health, and vibrant community engagement. The project's Phase 2 includes hyper-modern villas and apartments.

(With inputs from agencies.)