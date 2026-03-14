Delhi's New Wave: A Water Master Plan for the Capital

In a bid to address the acute water challenges faced by its residents, the Delhi government has unveiled a pioneering Water Master Plan. Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced on Saturday that the plan would engage private players, aiming to overhaul the city's water infrastructure comprehensively, with a focus on privatization and decentralization.

Recognizing the demands of a rapidly growing urban population, the government enlisted a consultant company to study existing infrastructure, future requirements, and water sources. Singh highlighted the urgent need for a holistic approach, noting plans to invite large private companies to manage the Delhi Jal Board's eight Command Centres through tenders in the upcoming year.

The scope of work for these companies includes upgrading aging water pipes, handling billing, and ensuring a consistent water supply. With water production currently falling short of the city's needs, the plan aspires to reduce transmission losses by examining previous reports and strategies, ensuring sustainable water management in Delhi.