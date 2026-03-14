COWRKS Makes Major Office Space Deal in Bengaluru
Real estate company COWRKS has leased 80,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru to Cashfree Payments. This facility will serve as Cashfree's new corporate headquarters. COWRKS, a part of Brookfield Properties, boasts extensive experience in managed office spaces across eight major Indian cities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Real estate firm COWRKS has signed a significant lease deal, providing 80,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru to Cashfree Payments.
The newly leased area, located in Bellandur, will serve as Cashfree's corporate headquarters, accommodating about 800 desks.
COWRKS, a Brookfield Properties subsidiary, is renowned for its expertise in designing and operating workspaces and maintains a robust presence in eight major Indian cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaurs Group's Sales Surge Amid Real Estate Boom
PropTech Pulse: Revolutionizing India's Real Estate with AI and Trust
Dark Rivalry: The Murder of a Real Estate Tycoon
Guilty Verdict Shakes New York Real Estate Elite Amid Sex Trafficking Scandal
Mystery Deepens as Real Estate Businessman Found Dead in Tamil Nadu