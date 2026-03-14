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COWRKS Makes Major Office Space Deal in Bengaluru

Real estate company COWRKS has leased 80,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru to Cashfree Payments. This facility will serve as Cashfree's new corporate headquarters. COWRKS, a part of Brookfield Properties, boasts extensive experience in managed office spaces across eight major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:30 IST
COWRKS Makes Major Office Space Deal in Bengaluru
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Real estate firm COWRKS has signed a significant lease deal, providing 80,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru to Cashfree Payments.

The newly leased area, located in Bellandur, will serve as Cashfree's corporate headquarters, accommodating about 800 desks.

COWRKS, a Brookfield Properties subsidiary, is renowned for its expertise in designing and operating workspaces and maintains a robust presence in eight major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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