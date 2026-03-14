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Reviving Ladakh: A Water Revolution in the High-Altitude Desert

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor is set to implement a plan for 50 small water bodies to combat climate change impacts. These water bodies will address irrigation needs, enhance sustainability, and aid local communities. They will also conserve rainwater and melting snow, possibly facilitating winter sports activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:36 IST
Reviving Ladakh: A Water Revolution in the High-Altitude Desert
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  • India

In a strategic move to counteract the adverse effects of climate change, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has instructed the administration to create at least 50 small water bodies across the Union Territory. This initiative aims to tackle the region's pressing water scarcity issues.

During a consultation with Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, Saxena underscored the urgent need to identify locations and develop a comprehensive action plan within 15 days. He emphasized that these water bodies are crucial for irrigation and the sustainability of Ladakh's local communities, as they face diminishing snowfall, receding glaciers, and rising temperatures.

The proposed plan also envisages utilizing these bodies for rainwater and snowmelt conservation, contributing to local ecology. Additionally, in winter, they may serve as venues for sports, bolstering tourism. The directive also includes plans for recreational facilities, targeting an enhancement in public amenities and economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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