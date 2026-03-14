NDMC Boosts Pollution Control with Expanded Misting Systems

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is taking significant steps to combat air pollution by expanding its misting system initiative. Officials have confirmed that 24 major roads under the council's jurisdiction will benefit from this enhanced effort.

Currently, 17 mist spray systems have already been installed across Lodhi Road, Shanti Path, and Africa Avenue. These systems cover approximately 29 kilometers and utilize 1,323 electric poles to release fine water droplets, aiding in the reduction of dust and pollutants in the air.

With an investment of Rs 4.94 crore, the project will soon extend to 10 additional roads, targeting areas with higher pollution levels. This phase aims to improve environmental conditions, particularly in central Delhi, and enhance the overall air quality for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)