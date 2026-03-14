Left Menu

NDMC Boosts Pollution Control with Expanded Misting Systems

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is enhancing its pollution control measures by extending automatic misting systems across 24 key roads. This initiative, costing Rs 4.94 crore, aims to reduce dust and improve air quality in central Delhi. Mist sprayers are installed on electric poles, targeting high-traffic areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:04 IST
NDMC Boosts Pollution Control with Expanded Misting Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is taking significant steps to combat air pollution by expanding its misting system initiative. Officials have confirmed that 24 major roads under the council's jurisdiction will benefit from this enhanced effort.

Currently, 17 mist spray systems have already been installed across Lodhi Road, Shanti Path, and Africa Avenue. These systems cover approximately 29 kilometers and utilize 1,323 electric poles to release fine water droplets, aiding in the reduction of dust and pollutants in the air.

With an investment of Rs 4.94 crore, the project will soon extend to 10 additional roads, targeting areas with higher pollution levels. This phase aims to improve environmental conditions, particularly in central Delhi, and enhance the overall air quality for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026