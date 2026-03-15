Unveiling Ancient Mysteries: Giants, Bonobos, and Roman Remedies

A groundbreaking discovery in Brazil has unearthed the Dasosaurus tocantinensis, a new giant dinosaur species. This finding highlights ancient land links between South America, Africa, and Europe, with parallels to a Spanish species.

Researchers challenge the peaceful reputation of bonobos, long considered the 'hippies' of the simian world. A new study reveals that bonobos and chimpanzees exhibit similar levels of aggression, based on behavior analysis at 16 European zoos.

Intriguingly, archaeologists in Turkey have discovered a 1,900-year-old Roman vial containing traces of human excrement, offering tangible evidence of its medicinal use in ancient times. This practice, known from texts, involved using faeces to treat infections and inflammation.

(With inputs from agencies.)